The wait is almost over, and these last few days are the most tedious taxing and exacting especiallty for the bride to be and the groom to be. Tinsel town’s one of the most eligible bachelors Anas Rashid is all set to get hitched in the coming days.

TellyChakkar.com was the first one to report that the actor will tie the knot with non actress Heena Iqbal at his hometown in Malerkotla on 10 September.

Anas and Heena were engaged in the month of April this year.

The D-Day is around and the wedding rituals have already begun.

An elated Anas has shared a special moment with his fans on his social media account today and he is being showered with lots of good wishes from all his admirers.

Have a look at his Instagram posts –

A post shared by Anas Rashid (@anasrashid2016) on Sep 7, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

A post shared by Anas Rashid (@anasrashid2016) on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:39am PDT

Don't they look lovely together?

TellyChakkar.com wishes Anas and Heena lots of happiness for lifetime.