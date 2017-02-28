Hot Downloads

Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Shaminn
Shaminn
Rashmi Desai
Rashmi Desai
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Anaya Soni and Jahaan Arora to enter Star Plus’ Naamkarann

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2017 06:12 PM

Star Plus’ Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) has already got its new leads for the post leap phase of its story line. 

Actors Zain Imam, Aditi Rathore and Nalini Negi will be playing the central roles in the new track. 

Now we hear of few new actors being roped in to the show. 

Actress Anaya Soni will join the show. She will replace actress Pooja Verma in the role of Hetal Mehta, the wife of Ketan Mehta (Puru Chibber). 

Anaya will also be seen in Big Magic’s new show Akbar, wherein she will play Umarkhot ki Rani. She has earlier been part of shows Mahisagar, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. On the big screen, Anaya has done movies ‘Take it Easy’ and ‘Hai Apna Dil Toh Awaara’. 

When contacted, Anaya confirmed her entry in the show. 

Also joining the show will be actor Jahaan Arora, earlier called by the name Mohit Sethia. He will play the close friend and colleague of lead Zain Imam. 

As per reliable sources, “Zain will play an undercover cop by name Neil, and Jahaan will play the role of DD who works under him. Jahaan’s character will be comic and entertaining to the audience.”

When contacted, Jahaan too confirmed his entry in Naamkarann. 

Watch this space for more updates.

Tags > Anaya Soni, Jahaan Arora, Star Plus, Naamkarann, TV show, post leap,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top