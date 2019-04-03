And Surbhi Chandna lifts the ‘TITLE’…

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan, and Divyanka Tripathi are three of the hottest female actresses of television today. They can carry themselves with grace and élan and look chic and sophisticated in almost anything they wear.



Surbhi is most loved for her role of Anika in Ishqbaaaz and even won several awards for her performance in the show. Surbhi bid adieu to the show a while ago. She is now on a sabbatical until she signs her next. She's a complete stunner and is known for her sense of fashion.



Hina is currently ruling the television screens as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She rose to fame with Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she played a doting bahu. But she has impressed us all with her ability to ace the character of a vamp in Kasautii.



Divyanka needs no introduction. She has created a place in the heart of many with her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus, playing the role of Ishita. Her character and performance are appreciated by the audience, and Ishita has become a household name.



We are speechless seeing the fashionistas in these three rise after their amazing physical transformation!



While Divyanka and Hina are currently seen on TV, we cannot wait to see Surbhi come back and brighten up the television screens. However, all the actresses are very active on social media and give us some amazing fashion goals. We are floored watching them!



Tellychakkar recently held a poll questioning the audience as to who looks the best in bling outfits, and Surbhi won with 48 percent votes, while Hina got 30 percent votes. Divyanka lost to both Surbhi and Hina with 21 percent votes.



Nevertheless, we feel all the beauties are on the whole well dressed. Who is your favourite among Surbhi, Hina, and Divyanka? Drop in your views in the comments section below!



Hashtags: Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Star Plus, Ishqbaaaz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, fashion, lifestyle, bling, grace, elan, chic, sophisticated, social media, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, favourite, votes, poll, audience poll, public poll