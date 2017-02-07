Aneri ‘Saanjh’ Vajani disappointed at losing a ‘golden’ opportunity

Aneri Vajani aka Saanjh of Sony Entertainment Television’s drama series Beyhadh (Cinevistaas) is a tad bit disappointed at not lending her voice for a specially recorded track in her show!!

Yes, the creative think-tank of the show had a huge surprise planned for the viewers wherein they wanted to give one fascinating sequence of Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and Saanjh (Aneri Vajani), wherein the latter was singing for the former!!

The idea was to come up with a cover version of the popular number ‘Channa Meriya’, a specially recorded number with a female voice singing it. And as per the plan, actor Aneri Vajani was to lend her voice for the number, and was to perform too for the sequence.

However, Aneri recently got hit by a bout of fever and cold, owing to which she had to take few days off from shoot. Also the illness weakened her voice so much that when she got back to record the song, the charm in her voice was missing.

Aww!! Hence the team decided to let go of the idea of Aneri singing it, and recorded the number with a singer coming into action!!

When contacted, Aneri with a heavy heart told us, “Well, it was my thought to sing as well as perform on ‘Channa Meriya’ for Arjun. This would have been a perfect sequence of Saanjh for Arjun. But unfortunately, I fell ill. They even waited for me to get back and shoot the song. I even recorded the song, but when I heard it, I was not convinced. After the sickness bout, my voice was hampered, and I did not want the entire scene to get spoilt. I am glad that I was on my toes to at least perform for the number.”

Expressing her disappointment, Aneri went on to say, “Yes, I am very disappointed. I really wanted to do it. But I was very sick, and just could not pull it off. I really hope I get a second chance at singing for the show.”

On her musical acumen, Aneri with a smile told us, "I am much more than a bathroom singer."

Aneri, we understand your sentiments!! Trust us, there is always a second chance!!