Aneri Vajani to be a part of Beyhadh season 2?

MUMBAI: When talking about some of the most popular shows of the silver screen, Sony TV's Beyhadh will certainly ace the list. The show starring Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani in crucial roles was immensely loved by the viewers and gained so much fame that audiences did not want it to end. Post the success of Beyhadh, and constant requests from the fans, the makers have decided to bring a second season of this show which is all set to go on air soon!

Audience loved Aneri in the role of Saanjh in Beyhadh and are hoping that she returns in the second season. Sources say that Aneri Vajani will be back as the lead. However, nothing has been established by the makers. Kushal Tandon, in an interview denied to be the part of the show as he would like to take up something that's different. Talks are that Harshad Chopda will be roped in as the male lead. On getting in touch with Aneri, she has refused to speak anything about it.

Aneri is currently seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, which has premiered on a digital platform, is doing great on TRP records and is being loved by audiences.