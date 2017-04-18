Angad Hasija in Star Plus’ Dhhai Kilo Prem

Star Plus’ Dhhai Kilo Prem (Balaji Telefilms) has welcomed a new actor.

Of late, we saw Aly Goni and Rohan Gandotra playing important roles. Now, we have heard that Bidaai fame Angad Hasija is set to play a cameo in the above drama.

Yes, as per the plot, Angad will be Sarika’s (Benazir Shaikh) friend, who would enter the scene to make Piyush (Meherzan Mazda) jealous.

Angad confirmed the news and shared, “Yes, I have a guest appearance in Dhhai Kilo Prem. I have already started shooting for it.”

Producer Sandiip Sikcand thanked Angad on the Instagram for being part of his project.