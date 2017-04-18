Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Angad Hasija in Star Plus’ Dhhai Kilo Prem

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2017 06:05 PM

Star Plus’ Dhhai Kilo Prem (Balaji Telefilms) has welcomed a new actor.

Of late, we saw Aly Goni and Rohan Gandotra playing important roles. Now, we have heard that Bidaai fame Angad Hasija is set to play a cameo in the above drama.

Yes, as per the plot, Angad will be Sarika’s (Benazir Shaikh) friend, who would enter the scene to make Piyush (Meherzan Mazda) jealous.

Angad confirmed the news and shared, “Yes, I have a guest appearance in Dhhai Kilo Prem. I have already started shooting for it.”

Producer Sandiip Sikcand thanked Angad on the Instagram for being part of his project.  

Thank you @angadhasija for appearing in DHHAI KILO PREM ️another friend...another appearance... blessed

A post shared by sandiipsikcand (@sandiipsikcand) on

Tags > Angad Hasija, Star Plus, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Benazir Shaikh, Meherzan Mazda,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top