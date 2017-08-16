&TV's popular daily Waaris (Viniyard Films) will see a twist in the series, in its upcoming tracks.

The show revolves around Preet (Farnaz Shetty) and Rajveer (Neel Motwani). Recently, we reported about Angad Hasija's re-entry to the popular daily.

The entry of Angad Hasija will wring in a high voltage drama in the upcoming episode. According to sources, the show will see him execute all his evil plans. He will play Chander, who enters the Bajwa residence in the guise of a godman 'Baba'.

When we contacted Angad, he commented “The character is negative and villainous, this Baba is quiet happening with rippling muscles. He will also sport a tattoo that would lend to his coolness. The designer jewellery that are a part of my attire has been specially designed by Rudraksh.

Talking about his character, he said, "It was quite difficult to play this character. Whenever I have to come onscreen, it has to be in a different avatar, so that the look is different."

The track will also unfold the mystery behind Rohan's love for Simi and her marriage to someone (yet undisclosed) owing to Amba's high handedness. Amba's (Aarti Singh) is dead against the Bajwas and she wishes, Simi (Farhina Parvez) to stay away from them.

While Preet will be opposing the wedding and would want Simi to live with the Bajwa's.

Angad's character has re-entered as Chander who manipulates the entire situation to avenge his insult from the Bajwas. (He was earlier insulted for Simi). Preet and Raj on the contrary will try to do away with Chander!

We sure are very excited for this track. Only time will tell what awaits the fate of the Bajwa household.

Keep reading this space for more updates!!