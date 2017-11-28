Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

poll

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Angoori and Anita to contest elections against each other in Bhabhiji

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Nov 2017 04:09 PM

The viewers of &TV's Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai have witnessed both the bhabhis in interesting avatars. Be it as a police or a Dracula, they have won hearts with their unique antics and style.

This time around, the show has an exciting sequence lined up for the viewers! The show, known for its rib-tickling comedy, will witness both the bhabhis turn into politicians. 

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness that the Nagar Nigam elections are about to begin in Kanpur. Tez Tarrar party members approach Anita bhabhi to join their party and stand for the elections. She excitedly accepts the ticket to contest elections on behalf of Tez Tarrar Party and she immediately decides on her agenda as a leader of the party. She decides to make Kanpur better, safe and progressive city. Anita tells Tiwari about her plans and he decides to support her in endeavor. He joins her in this campaign and agrees to become her PA.

On the other hand, Bholi Bhali Party approaches Angoori bhabhi contest on their behalf. Vibhuti also grabs this opportunity and decides to assist her in the campaign so that he can spend more time with her. He persuades her to stand in the elections and take women’s rights as her agenda. Angoori agrees and accepts the Bholo Bhali Party’s proposal. This leaves both the neighbours fighting against each other for votes.

Which bhabhi will win the elections and what efforts will  Vibhuti and Tiwari take to make their candidate win?

Tags > &TV, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Shubhangi Atre Poorey, Aasif Sheikh, Saumya Tandon, Rohitash Gaud, elections,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top