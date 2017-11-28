Angoori and Anita to contest elections against each other in Bhabhiji

The viewers of &TV's Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai have witnessed both the bhabhis in interesting avatars. Be it as a police or a Dracula, they have won hearts with their unique antics and style.

This time around, the show has an exciting sequence lined up for the viewers! The show, known for its rib-tickling comedy, will witness both the bhabhis turn into politicians.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness that the Nagar Nigam elections are about to begin in Kanpur. Tez Tarrar party members approach Anita bhabhi to join their party and stand for the elections. She excitedly accepts the ticket to contest elections on behalf of Tez Tarrar Party and she immediately decides on her agenda as a leader of the party. She decides to make Kanpur better, safe and progressive city. Anita tells Tiwari about her plans and he decides to support her in endeavor. He joins her in this campaign and agrees to become her PA.

On the other hand, Bholi Bhali Party approaches Angoori bhabhi contest on their behalf. Vibhuti also grabs this opportunity and decides to assist her in the campaign so that he can spend more time with her. He persuades her to stand in the elections and take women’s rights as her agenda. Angoori agrees and accepts the Bholo Bhali Party’s proposal. This leaves both the neighbours fighting against each other for votes.

Which bhabhi will win the elections and what efforts will Vibhuti and Tiwari take to make their candidate win?