News

Angoori to steal mangoes in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Abhi to get Prachi released from jail in Kumkum Bhagya, and other Spoiler Updates

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2019 06:05 PM
MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai: Angoori to steal mangoes with Vibhuti

Angoori tells Tiwari about her childhood days when she used to steal mangoes from the neighbourhood, but Tiwari brushes her off. However, Vibhuti overhears their conversation and tells Angoori that he will help her steal mangoes.

Soon, Angoori steals mangoes from the neighbourhood. But people see her stealing mangoes and start accusing her of theft. The lady soon runs and hands the bag over to Vibhuti.

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi to get Prachi released from jail

In the upcoming episode, Abhi gets Prachi out of jail even before Pragya reaches there. Although Abhi and Pragya do not meet, Prachi tells her mother about a person helping her out.

Yeh Teri Galiyan: Asmita to avenge Shantanu by marrying Ridoy

In the upcoming episode, Asmita assumes that Shantanu was the one to kill her mother Chanda. So Asmita is vengeful in her approach towards Shantanu. In order to get back at him and seek revenge, she takes the drastic step of marrying Ridoy.

Aladdin: Ammi and Mohammad’s hit-and-miss moment

In the upcoming episode, Ammi prays for Ginoo and ties a holy thread for his safety. Soon, she senses a special connection. She would think someone close to her is nearby. However, does not find anyone.
Tags > SAB TV, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Angoori in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Vibhuti in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Kumkum Bhagya, Zee TV, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Aladdin, TellyChakkar, Mohammad,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Suniel Shetty makes a guest appearance on Super...

Suniel Shetty makes a guest appearance on Super Dancer Chapter 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan

past seven days