Angoori to steal mangoes in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Abhi to get Prachi released from jail in Kumkum Bhagya, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.



Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai: Angoori to steal mangoes with Vibhuti



Angoori tells Tiwari about her childhood days when she used to steal mangoes from the neighbourhood, but Tiwari brushes her off. However, Vibhuti overhears their conversation and tells Angoori that he will help her steal mangoes.



Soon, Angoori steals mangoes from the neighbourhood. But people see her stealing mangoes and start accusing her of theft. The lady soon runs and hands the bag over to Vibhuti.



Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi to get Prachi released from jail



In the upcoming episode, Abhi gets Prachi out of jail even before Pragya reaches there. Although Abhi and Pragya do not meet, Prachi tells her mother about a person helping her out.



Yeh Teri Galiyan: Asmita to avenge Shantanu by marrying Ridoy



In the upcoming episode, Asmita assumes that Shantanu was the one to kill her mother Chanda. So Asmita is vengeful in her approach towards Shantanu. In order to get back at him and seek revenge, she takes the drastic step of marrying Ridoy.



Aladdin: Ammi and Mohammad’s hit-and-miss moment



In the upcoming episode, Ammi prays for Ginoo and ties a holy thread for his safety. Soon, she senses a special connection. She would think someone close to her is nearby. However, does not find anyone.