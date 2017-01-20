‘Angry young man’ Sooraj to save Chakor in Colors’ Udann

Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) will turn into the typical angry young man in Colors’ Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) when he will see Chakor (Meera Deosthale) being humiliated by Kamal Narayan’s (Sai Ballal) goons!!

Yes, the man who will be chained will lose his cool, and will protest and yell in despair!!

As per sources, “This high-intensity scene will go on air very soon, wherein like a raging bull, Sooraj with all his might will pull the pillar down, thus breaking the chains binding him to the pillar. After breaking away the shackles, Sooraj will come like a true hero to protect Chakor.”

Viewers will be treated to this scintillating sequence wherein the Sooraj – Chakor chemistry will be very much visible.

We buzzed Vijayendra, but did not get through to him.

Watch this space for more updates.