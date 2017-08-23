Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz produced by Four Lions is bringing forth a lot of twist and turns amidst Anika (Surbhi Chandana) and Vikram’s wedding.

TellyChakkar.com recently reported about how Ragini’s (Additi Gupta) truth will be revealed after which she will have to leave the Oberoi Mansion.

The trouble in Shivaay and Anika’s life just doesn’t end here!!!

Our source informs us, “After Ragini’s exit, Vikram will become obssessive about Anika and he will be hellbent on marrying her. Vikram will then abduct Anika with Ragini's help. When Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta), Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh), Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo), Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) and Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) will come to know Anika has been kidnapped, all of them will try to save her by disguising themselves as Band-Bajawalas.”

Will they be successful in their mission to save Anika from Vikram's viscious clutches?

Well, we are sure that would be an interesting watch for the audience.

We tried to get in touch with the actors for a comment but they remained busy shooting.

