Anika to confess her love for Shivaay in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz

Is the winter cold making you uncomfortable? Then get ready to snuggle up on a warm update from your favourite show Ishqbaaaz.

The 4 Lions drama on Star Plus will see a very exciting storyline ahead that will keep you hooked to your TV screens.

The deadly sisters Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra), Tia (Navina Bole) and Romi (Krissann Barretto) will decide to play a dirty trick again with Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna).

As already reported, the sisters have been blackmailing Shivaay over a sexually explicit MMS of his cousin Priyanka (Subha Rajput).

Now, Shivaay will be summoned to a jungle to fetch the MMS in exchange of payment. Anika (Surbhi Chandna) will accompany Shivaay.

Once there, the sisters will try to kill Anika by strangling her.

Such an evil act, isn’t it?

Thankfully, Shivaay will prove to her knight in shining armour and save her. But sadly, allergic to dust, Shivaay will be knocked unconscious.

Anika, his wife, will try her best to nurse him back to health. Seeing him motionless, in an act of despair and care, Anika will also confess her love to him.

However, Shivaay will not be able to listen to the magical words.

What would lie ahead in this couple’s love-story?

We called up Nakuul but he remained unavailable to comment.

To know more watch the show or better read Tellychakkar.com.