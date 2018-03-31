Anika gets upset with Shivaay; the duo come out in open to expose Veer in Ishqbaaaz

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular daily Ishqbaaaz is currently giving some major entertainment courtesy, the revenge drama by Veer (Nikitin Dheer). The loyal viewers must be aware about Veer going underground due to the recent events. In the upcoming episode, Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) will take a step to expose Veer.

It happens so that the duo finds evidence against Veer. They will discover a pen-drive which will have all the details about Veer’s nasty antics. They will call the media in the Oberoi mansion to announce the same.

The whole idea of calling media will be to compel the police to find Veer and take him under custody.

Meanwhile, Shivaay is trying the best to find out Veer’s whereabouts. During one of his tensed conversations over a call, Shivaay ignores Anika’s concern towards him. She would be saying something to Shivaay however, he won’t be able to give her the attention. This upsets her and she starts walking out of the bedroom.

However, no one can stay upset with Shivaay due to his charm. The hot lad will hold her hand while she’ll be walking off. He will pull her closer and they’ll have an intimate moment.

What do you think about Ishqbaaaz?

Shivaay and Anika will be seen in a romantic moment after a long time and this will give them a breather.

Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Stay glued to TellyChakkar, your one stop destination for all gossip, spoilers and updates.