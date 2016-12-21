Anika’s outburst; Shivaay’s ‘cute’ act in Ishqbaaaz is a MUST WATCH

OMG!! The awesome chemistry of Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) will soon take your breath away!

And the sequence will be a repeat of the first ever meet-up between Shivaay and Anika!!

Yes, this will be the next big high point in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films).

With Shivaay heroically saving Anika from Daksh (Karan Khanna), peace and sanity will be back in the family!!

While Shivaay will be overwhelmed to have Anika in his life, Anika will stop talking to him.

Recently, the team shot for a confrontation sequence between Shivaay and Anika wherein Anika would get into the attitude of Shivaay Singh Oberoi and will break the window panes of his car!!

Aww!!

As per sources, “Shivaay would want Anika to talk to him, and will stop her midway on the road by stopping his car in front of her. In return to Shivaay’s act, Anika will take a rod and will hit the window pane in anger, thus breaking the glass.”

Again, there will be a repeat of their first sequence when the same man who had clicked them together earlier, will take a picture of them.

But will Anika oblige and stop being angry at Shivaay?

If sources are to be believed, Shivaay being the man who would never accept defeat and will pick Anika in his arms, and walk all the way home.

OMG!! How cute!!

Will this be the start to Shivaay–Anika love story?

We buzzed the actors concerned but did not get through to them.

Well, the happy moments will soon dampen with Tia’s (Navina Bole) re-entry. And as we have reported earlier, Tia will throw a bomb at Shivaay saying she is pregnant with his child.

***tsk tsk***. Just when the chemistry of the duo would start to roll, in will come the terror once again!!

Are you ready for this major development? Drop your comments here.