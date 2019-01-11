Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla grace The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show recently went on air and is doing exceptionally well for itself. The show was in the top three on the TRP charts in its first week itself.



The show is special as it has the superstars of the comic world coming together. This time, Kapil will be joined by Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh. The two are big names in the world of entertainment.



As we all know, various Bollywood personalities come on the show to promote their movies. This week, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Sonam Kapoor will be coming on the show to promote Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which is all set to release on 1st February.



Krushna Abhishek shared a photo with the dashing Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla and captioned the post saying, ‘What a jhakaas episode with the outstanding n supreme actor I never say am anybody s fan but only fan of Anil Kapoor sir loved being with him on stage again we rocked again and with along with Juhi Chawla’s post he said that he sweetest the cutest always fun so much of positivity love u Juhi ji u guys u hv to watch this episode full of energy n fun.’



This will be the first time Anil and Sonam Kapoor will be sharing screen space.