Recently, we reported about Vikram Bhatt’s forthcoming series Twisted 2 and Untouchables. Another big name roped in for Vikram’s Untouchables is the talented TV actor Aniruddh Dave.

Post SAB TV’s Yaro, Aniruddh will be making his comeback with this above mentioned web series. Aniruddh will be one of leads and his character will be very interesting in the project.

Untouchables’ will star Sreejita De and Vikram Bhatt himself in the lead roles. Other actors who are roped in are Vidur Anand, Veer Aryan and Tithi Raaj.

Vikram's daughter Krsna Bhatt will be directing the show. The first schedule of the series is done and just one last schedule of the shooting remains. It might get a release by the start of next year.

We reached out to Aniruddh who confirmed being part of the project.