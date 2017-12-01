Anita and Rohit Reddy’s special message for Bharti and Harsh

2017 has brought in joys and new beginnings for many of our loved celebrities. As wedding bells are round the corner for Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, the laughter queen's friends and family are more than ecstatic and are eagerly waiting for D-Day.

Anita Hassnandani aka Shagun from Yeh Hai Mohabatein along with her spouse Rohit Reddy shared her excitement for Bharti and Harsh’s wedding. The couple in an Instagram post shared a lovely message for the couple.

We are in an awe seeing the hearty gesture of the couple for the bride to be and the groom for their wedding.

TellyChakkar wishes laughter queen “Bharti Singh” and Harsh Lambachiya blissful married life and years filled with togetherness and love.

As we get ready for the ‘biggest’ wedding of the year, here’s a little message for my brother @haarshlimbachiyaa30 — BE PREPARED!! @bharti.laughterqueen - You know i love u too :) A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

