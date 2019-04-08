Anita Hassanandani and Krishna Mukherjee to play mother–daughter on TV again

TellyChakkar was the first to break the news about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee being roped in for Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 3 ( Krishna Mukherjee roped in for Colors' Naagin 3 ).

Interestingly, Krishna aka Alia plays Shagun’s (Anita Hassanandani) daughter in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and in Naagin 3 as well.Yes, she will be seen as Hukum (Nikitin Dhir) and Vishakha’s (Anita) daughter. She will grow up to be an evil child. She will be very powerful and create havoc in Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) and Vishakha’s lives.When we buzzed Krishna, she shared, 'Yes, I am in talks for the show, but it is yet to get finalized. I will be in a better position to talk once things are confirmed.'