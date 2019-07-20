Anita Hassanandani and Urvashi Dholakia says THIS about working with an EX

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the much-awaited dance reality shows of this year. The season 9 of the show finally will be premiering tonight on Star Plus. Fans of the show are excited for many reasons. Nach Baliye 9 is being produced by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Also, this season’s format has been spiced up. Not just real life couples, but ex couples will also be seen battling it out for the trophy.



Yes, the show will see exes and current Baliyes entertain the audience with their chemistry. Among other jodis, it is Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Keith Sequeira and Rochella Rao, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Vishal Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Shradha Arya-Aalam Makkar, Saurabh Raj-Riddhima, Aly Goni and Natasha who will be seen showcasing their dancing skills on the floors.Anita and Urvashi, who are two of the most popular television actresses, recently spoke about working with an ex. Anita said to Pinkvilla that she won't be too comfortable working with an ex, Urvashi said that she doesn't have any issues as "if we can work with 10000 strangers, why would we have a problem working with an ex."Are you excited for Nach Baliye 9?