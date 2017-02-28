Hot Downloads

A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan

Anita Hassanandani bags a new show

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2017 12:51 PM

The beautiful belle Anita Hassanandani is on cloud nine!

After launching her company The Bag Talk she has now bagged a new TV show.

Yes, Anita, who is currently impressing masses as the evil Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will now tickle your funny bones.

As per our sources, the actress will play a cameo in SAB TV’s comedy thriller Trideviyaan (Full House Media). In the upcoming tracks she will don the avatar of a ghost and create troubles for the trideviyaan.

We buzzed Anita but she remained unavailable to comment.

Anita will begin shoot today and her entry sequence will air in the coming days.

It will be fun to see Anita joining the Trideviyaan Aishwarya Sakhuja, Shalini Sahuta and Samaira Rao.

We wish Anita good luck!

