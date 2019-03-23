News

Anita Hassanandani celebrates husband Rohit’s birthday in Colombo!

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Mar 2019 07:21 PM

MUMBAI: There’s nothing like bringing in your birthday at an exotic place!

Charming damsel Anita Hassanandani ensured that she made hubby Rohit Reddy’s birthday special by going out on a vacation.

Anita and Rohit redefine couple goals. They fill our hearts with joy and make us believe in love again. The two have often been seen taking a break from their hectic schedules and going on vacations.

What do you think about Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy ?

Yesterday, Rohit turned a year older. To bring in his big day, the couple took off to Colombo, Srilanka.

The Yeh Hai Mohhabatein and Naagin 3 actress made Rohit’s birthday special by surprising him with a cake.

Take a look!

