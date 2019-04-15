Anita Hassanandani excited for this, Shantanu Maheshwari's next move, Stree fame actor tp be seen in this show, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: We bring to you exciting updates from the television industry to entertain you. Read on!



Left Right Left actress Deeya Chopra reveals baby's name!



Left Right Left fame actress Deeya Chopra delivered a baby boy recently. Last month, the actress also shared some beautiful pictures of her baby shower, which included a cake with 'It's a boy!' and everyone thought that she had delivered. But later the actress clarified that she was due next month but the post makes her feel that she has already delivered.



Few days ago, Deeya's sister and actress Roshni Chopra announced her nephew's arrival on social media with a sweet caption and thanked her for making her maasi.



Recently, Deeya shared two pictures of her little munchkin, one of them announcing his name as Evaan. Deeya married a London based businessman named Richie Mehta and this is their first baby together.



Take a look at the photos.

Aalisha Panwar is coming up with something different soon!



Ishq Mein Marjawan is one of the most popular shows of television. This Colors TV's show has been talk of the town since the show began. From the out-of-box concept to the chilling thrill, the show has bagged many accolades.



While twists and turns are on its way for the viewers, Aalisha Panwar is all set to bid farewell to the show. Today, Aalisha will bid farewell to Ishq Mein Marjawan and Tara's character will soon come to an end.



She revealed to media, 'It been almost one and half year journey on this show. It has become a home for me. I used to spend 12-15 hours regularly here and now when I will be gone, I am going to miss all of them. My team, my makeup room, the Ishq Mein Marjawan team, the staffs and every little thing attached with the show.'



'I am thankful to Colors for giving me this break. I am thankful to Yash ji and Mamta ji for trusting in me that I can play double roles. Tara, Aarohi and Kesari (for some time) - these three roles are always going to be close to my heart. I have enjoyed the journey to the fullest. Now, at this point, I have mixed emotions. I am sad that I am leaving the show yet I am a little happy that I will be starting a new journey. Every ending has a new beginning.'



She further shared, 'I will distribute mithais, icecreams, and we will have a cake cutting and get together after the shoot.'



Further said, 'I will take a small break and soon be back with a bang. I cannot reveal anything now but it will be very soon that I will be back.'



After Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Kinshuk Mahajan approached for THIS Zee TV show



Kinshuk Mahajan, who was last seen in Colors' popular show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka as Ishaan, started his acting career with Disney Channel's musical comedy show Dhoom Machao Dhoom along with actors like Sriti Jha, Maanvi Gagroo, Vikrant Massey, Toral Rasputra, and Jay Bhanushali. He later went on to do roles in shows like Bidaai, Tere Sheher Mein, Naagin 2, and Bhootu, to name a few.



Now, the news has it that Kinshuk has now been approached to play a meaty role in Zee TV's popular show Ishq Subhan Allah. As we have earlier reported, the show is all set to take a leap and the story will get revamped post that. Along with the introduction of the post leap story, new characters will also be introduced. The big news is that Zaara and Kabir will not be living together post the leap.



Now, for the post leap story, the makers have approached Kinshuk. The actor confirmed being approached for the show and said that things are yet to be finalized, while talking to a leading news portal.



THIS Pavitra Rishta actor to play an interesting role in Star Plus show Pani Puri!



Producer Sandiip Sikcand's upcoming show on Star Plus, Pani Puri starring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover as the lead pair is creating a lot of buzz. Viewers are eagerly waiting for Dipika's come back on screen post Sasural Simar Ka. The show will be about a mature love story, two people who are willing to give their love a second chance, and Dipika will be seen in a new and different avatar.



According to media reports, actress Mrinalini Tyagi has also been roped in for an interesting role in the show. Mrinalini who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan donning the character of a cop, has bagged a meaty role in the show. Mrinalini is quite a known face in the TV industry and has played an important part in the show Pavitra Rishta.



This actress is in trouble!



After actress Felicity Huffman admitted to pleading guilty in the college admissions scandal, all eyes were bound to be on another actress who is also involved in the same. Lori Loughlin has also been under scrutiny in being responsible for the decision of paying $500,000 to have her daughters admitted to USC in the athletic recruiting scam.



According to media reports, Lori arrived in Boston to face charges in the college admissions scandal where she waved at fans, shook the hands of prosecutors and signed autographs.



But since then, Loughlin's legal troubles have worsened considerably. The actress and her husband were indicted Tuesday on new charges. They must now decide whether to fight, or join other parents including actress Felicity Huffman and agree to plead guilty.



In the indictments unsealed Tuesday, the couple and 14 other parents face two charges: fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. If convicted, the indicted parents will likely face weightier sentences than those who have already agreed to plead guilty.



Anita Hassanandani excited for this!



Anita Hassanandani turned 38 today, and well, she surely doesn't look like she's approaching the 40s. The super talented and very hot diva from our tinsel town rang in her birthday last night with her friends from the industry.



Her husband Rohit Reddy organised a surprise birthday party for his wife and well, the pictures are proof that Anita had a blast like no one else. Rohit shared pictures on his Instagram profile and thanked many co stars of Anita for making her day.