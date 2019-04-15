Anita Hassanandani excited for this, Shantanu Maheshwari's next move, Stree fame actor tp be seen in this show, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI
Left Right Left actress Deeya Chopra reveals baby's name!
Left Right Left fame actress Deeya Chopra delivered a baby boy recently. Last month, the actress also shared some beautiful pictures of her baby shower, which included a cake with 'It's a boy!' and everyone thought that she had delivered. But later the actress clarified that she was due next month but the post makes her feel that she has already delivered.
Few days ago, Deeya's sister and actress Roshni Chopra announced her nephew's arrival on social media with a sweet caption and thanked her for making her maasi.
Recently, Deeya shared two pictures of her little munchkin, one of them announcing his name as Evaan. Deeya married a London based businessman named Richie Mehta and this is their first baby together.
Take a look at the photos.
Aalisha Panwar is coming up with something different soon!
Ishq Mein Marjawan is one of the most popular shows of television. This Colors TV's show has been talk of the town since the show began. From the out-of-box concept to the chilling thrill, the show has bagged many accolades.
While twists and turns are on its way for the viewers, Aalisha Panwar is all set to bid farewell to the show. Today, Aalisha will bid farewell to Ishq Mein Marjawan and Tara's character will soon come to an end.
She revealed to media, 'It been almost one and half year journey on this show. It has become a home for me. I used to spend 12-15 hours regularly here and now when I will be gone, I am going to miss all of them. My team, my makeup room, the Ishq Mein Marjawan team, the staffs and every little thing attached with the show.'
'I am thankful to Colors for giving me this break. I am thankful to Yash ji and Mamta ji for trusting in me that I can play double roles. Tara, Aarohi and Kesari (for some time) - these three roles are always going to be close to my heart. I have enjoyed the journey to the fullest. Now, at this point, I have mixed emotions. I am sad that I am leaving the show yet I am a little happy that I will be starting a new journey. Every ending has a new beginning.'
She further shared, 'I will distribute mithais, icecreams, and we will have a cake cutting and get together after the shoot.'
Further said, 'I will take a small break and soon be back with a bang. I cannot reveal anything now but it will be very soon that I will be back.'
After Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Kinshuk Mahajan approached for THIS Zee TV show
Kinshuk Mahajan, who was last seen in Colors' popular show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka as Ishaan, started his acting career with Disney Channel's musical comedy show Dhoom Machao Dhoom along with actors like Sriti Jha, Maanvi Gagroo, Vikrant Massey, Toral Rasputra, and Jay Bhanushali. He later went on to do roles in shows like Bidaai, Tere Sheher Mein, Naagin 2, and Bhootu, to name a few.
Now, the news has it that Kinshuk has now been approached to play a meaty role in Zee TV's popular show Ishq Subhan Allah. As we have earlier reported, the show is all set to take a leap and the story will get revamped post that. Along with the introduction of the post leap story, new characters will also be introduced. The big news is that Zaara and Kabir will not be living together post the leap.
Now, for the post leap story, the makers have approached Kinshuk. The actor confirmed being approached for the show and said that things are yet to be finalized, while talking to a leading news portal.
THIS Pavitra Rishta actor to play an interesting role in Star Plus show Pani Puri!
Producer Sandiip Sikcand's upcoming show on Star Plus, Pani Puri starring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover as the lead pair is creating a lot of buzz. Viewers are eagerly waiting for Dipika's come back on screen post Sasural Simar Ka. The show will be about a mature love story, two people who are willing to give their love a second chance, and Dipika will be seen in a new and different avatar.
According to media reports, actress Mrinalini Tyagi has also been roped in for an interesting role in the show. Mrinalini who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan donning the character of a cop, has bagged a meaty role in the show. Mrinalini is quite a known face in the TV industry and has played an important part in the show Pavitra Rishta.
This actress is in trouble!
After actress Felicity Huffman admitted to pleading guilty in the college admissions scandal, all eyes were bound to be on another actress who is also involved in the same. Lori Loughlin has also been under scrutiny in being responsible for the decision of paying $500,000 to have her daughters admitted to USC in the athletic recruiting scam.
According to media reports, Lori arrived in Boston to face charges in the college admissions scandal where she waved at fans, shook the hands of prosecutors and signed autographs.
But since then, Loughlin's legal troubles have worsened considerably. The actress and her husband were indicted Tuesday on new charges. They must now decide whether to fight, or join other parents including actress Felicity Huffman and agree to plead guilty.
In the indictments unsealed Tuesday, the couple and 14 other parents face two charges: fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. If convicted, the indicted parents will likely face weightier sentences than those who have already agreed to plead guilty.
Anita Hassanandani excited for this!
Anita Hassanandani turned 38 today, and well, she surely doesn't look like she's approaching the 40s. The super talented and very hot diva from our tinsel town rang in her birthday last night with her friends from the industry.
Her husband Rohit Reddy organised a surprise birthday party for his wife and well, the pictures are proof that Anita had a blast like no one else. Rohit shared pictures on his Instagram profile and thanked many co stars of Anita for making her day.
Shantanu Maheshwari's next move!
Actor and ace dancer Shantanu Maheshwari who recently made the country proud again by representing India at the prestigious Oxford University for a mega dance performance is now going to be seen in a different avatar!
Shantanu along with his mother are all set to cook it out in a fun competition on Colors Kitchen Champions! The lad whose mother had earlier performed with him on season 9 of Jhalak Dikhlaja as well, is said to be quite excited to now cook with her on screen!
Our source says, 'The makers were quite keen on roping in Shantanu with his mother this time, as they felt that the mother-son duo would work perfectly for the episode. Shantanu who in fact has picked up all his cooking skills from his mother was said to be quite excited to now be cooking with her on the show. Well, seems like the boys are definitely going to have a gala time championing it out in the kitchen.'
It is going to a MARVEL OVERLOAD for Disney+'s upcoming line-up
Marvel seems to have made its home at the upcoming streaming service in the form of Disney+. According to reports by the verge.com, Two new series based on Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are coming to Disney's new subscription service, the company announced today in its first look at Disney+. The series, one called WandaVision and another called Falcon and Winter Soldier, don't have a release date at this time.
Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed the previously reported series during a Disney investors meeting today. WandaVision will focus on Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), presumably focusing on their relationship with one another. Falcon and Winter Solider will follow the two Avengers comrades a little deeper than what fans have seen from the MCU movies, Feige confirmed. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are set to reprise their respective roles in the show.
Both WandaVision and Falcon and Winter Soldier join previously confirmed MCU live action series heading to Disney+. One miniseries is based on Loki, the popular villain who made his debut in Thor, and the other is based on Hawkeye. Both Tom Hiddleston and Jeremy Renner are set to reprise their respective roles.
Although Feige couldn't tease too much about the series, he did confirm that upcoming Disney+ live-action series will tie into the post-Avengers: Endgame universe. He did not discuss what the aforementioned heroes receiving their own shows means for their fate in Endgame. Today's keynote also resulted in investors first look at Disney+.
This popular show gets RENEWED for a RECORD Season 10
The season of renewals is going stronger than ever and there is a range of shows that have been renewed already are already planning for renewals. As a pleasant surprise and good news, Blue Bloods is renewed for a record Season 10.
According to reports in Variety.com, CBS has renewed Blue Bloods for a 10th season, with series lead Tom Selleck inking a new deal to return as the show's lead.
The cop drama centers on a multi-generational family of New York City cops. Selleck plays Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, who heads both the police force and his family. Reagan's brood includes seasoned detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), Assistant District Attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and Jamie (Will Estes), who left a future career in law to follow in the family footsteps.
'Blue Bloods has been a top-10 drama and Friday's top-rated show every year it's been on the air,' said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. 'On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years. We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season.'
Stree fame actor will be seen in this show!
Streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are further investing in Indian original content with every passing day as the market only seems to be growing in all folds with one show working well after the other.
What began with Sacred Games has continued with the blockbuster success of Mirzapur, Made In Heaven and critical acclaim of shows like Delhi Crime and Selection Day. On that note, yet another show is in the works for Netflix and none other than director Sujoy Ghosh will be helm the project.
Titled Typewriter, the show will be about a haunted house and how the ghosts in that house create havoc for the family who comes to reside there. While actors Samir Kochchar, Purab Kohli, and Aarna Sharma are roped in to play important roles for the show already, now joining the cast is none other than actor Abhishek Banerjee.
Abhishek became a household name with his role in the movie, Stree while he has also done impactful roles in shows like TVF Pitchers and Humourously Yours in the past.
Relive the 90s era on Rising Star 3 with Kumar Sanu
Popular live singing reality show, Rising Star, has been a highly entertaining music reality show from the past five weeks and has found a place in the hearts of the viewers. As the show has bestowed the maximum power in the hands of aam janta who can support their favorite contestants through live voting, India recently chose their top 17 contestants. While the top 17 celebrate their achievement, they will be joined by evergreen singer Kumar Sanu to commemorate their accomplishment.
Known as the 90s' singing sensation, Kumar Sanu will take the viewers back to that era with some music and fun. Contestants will sing a medley of all his popular songs and give him a grand welcome. Not only that, Kumar Sanu will also get a surprise from the mothers of the contestants, who are a huge fan of him. They will be donning red duppattas and will be seen dancing on the superhit song Laal Dupatte wali. Also, it is said that Kumar Sanu admires the all girl band Konkan Kanya, and will also join them for a performance. Neeti Mohan will also have a fan moment and will share the stage with him to sing the romantic song Kuch Na Kaho from the movie 1942 A Love Story. To further spread the melody of his voice, and to poke fun at Diljit, Kumar Sanu will sing Do Dil Mil Gaye hai for the new love birds on the show Diljit Singh and Amruta.
EPIC, India Ka Apna Infotainment, celebrates India this World Heritage Day
On World Heritage Day, April 18, also known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites - EPIC Channel will be broadcasting a special line up of its premium shows, highlighting India’s well known cultural and architectural heritage. India is home to 37 World Heritage Sites officially recognized by the UN and the UNESCO and to raise awareness of the importance of protecting various heritage sites around the world the strong programming line-up includes episodes from the acclaimed travel-history series ‘Ekaant’.
The channel will also broadcast two EPIC Specials: ‘Jungle ke Baahubali’ which is a crusade into India’s scenic and unique wetland canvases and the spectacular wildlife in them. This 2 part film also features the wild Asian Elephant and the One Horned Indian Rhinoceros filmed in its natural environment. Another EPIC Special, Rampath which is recognized by UNESCO as the world's best field Ramleela and categorized as a UNESCO intangible heritage is a narrative on the Ramleela art form performed on the roads of Jaswant Nagar, India.
From the ancient streets of Champaner to Shivaji’s sea fort stronghold of Vijaydurg viewers can witness some of the most iconic sites across the country. From one of the greatest universities of ancient times - the learning centre of Nalanda to the extensive ruins of Hampi and the impossibly large fort of Kumbalgarh the day will extoll and explain some of India’s most cherished tangible and intangible heritage.
Rehaan Roy is super happy on his birthday!
It’s double celebration time for actor Rehaan Roy, as Bengali New Year and his birthday fall on the same day on 15th April. He says to media, 'Bengali new year has a special meaning in my life as that happens to be my birthday. As a kid I have so many unforgettable memories. We used to have Puja at home and then used have a birthday party with my gang of friends. Now, though I am away from home, but since it’s my birthday, there’s always something special on this day.'
Fans mean the world to actor Rehaan Roy, who says that they have often made him feel special. The actor says that his fans are excited for his birthday every year and make sure to make him feel special. 'My fans start preparing for my birthday a week or so in advance. They are always the first ones to wish me, at least on social media,' he says.
