Anita Hassanandani living her YRF dream in London!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Mar 2018 01:57 PM

Actor Anita Hassanandani, who is currently seen playing the role of Shagun in STAR Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is living every actors’ YRF dream of wearing a saree in 1 degree while shooting.

After Budapest, the team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is currently shooting in another outdoor location and this time it’s London! Excited and elated about this shoot, the actors are posting pictures and videos giving their fans few glimpses of them working in the city. Recently, actor Anita Hassanandani posted a picture of herself a black net saree where she captioned it, ‘Living my YRF dream via YHM Saree in 1 degree Celsius.’ Have a look!

 

What do you think of Anita Hassanandani?

After Ranbir Kapoor fulfilled Anushka Sharma’s dream in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, looks like Anita managed to fulfil her dream too!

