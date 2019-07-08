News

Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri and others give a fresh TWIST to the #BottleCapChallenge

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jul 2019 11:17 AM

MUMBAI: After the Ice Bucket and the Kiki Challenge madness, the #BottleCapChallenge is taking over the common folks and the celebrities now.  

The challenge has the participants unscrew the cap of a bottle with a kick making sure that the bottle is not knocked down too. Many Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities have already posted innumerable videos of them trying the same and now it is taking over our very own Telly celebs too.

Actors in the likes of Ashiwini Koul, Siddharth Nigam, Pearl V Puri, Sehban Azim and many others have taken up the challenge while some actors in the likes of Anita Hassanandani and Gautam Rode have given a fresh twist to the challenge by knocking it off with their nose and blowing off the cap respectively.

Take a look at their fun videos posted on Instagram:

Our very own Aladdin killing it...

Sehban Azim is performing the challenge on his set

Gautam Rode’s sarcastic take on the challenge

Anita Hassanandani gives a fresh twist to the Bottle Cap Challenge

Asmita Sood gets it right in the first attempt itself!

Akangsha Singh gives her best shot

Another one from Pearl V Puri

Reem Shaikh makes it hilarious for her fans

Who do you think nailed the Bottle Cap Challenge?

Tags > Bottle Cap Challenge, Reem Shaikh, Akangsha Singh, Pearl V Puri, Asmita Sood, Anita Hassanandani, Gautam Rode, Sehban Azim, TellyChakkar,

