Anita Hassanandani plans for her Birthday

MUMBAI: Popularly known as Shagun Arora from Star Plus' show Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Anita Hassanandani has not only become a household name for the character she essays but also a source of inspiration for her fans. Presently, She is also wooing TV viewers by essaying the role of Vishakha in Naagin 3.

On the personal front, the actress is happily married to Rohit Reddy, and the couple also sets major relationship goals for their fans.

Anita is an active social media user. She regularly shares slices of her life, and she updates her fans and followers about her work and other related things.

As it’s the birthday month (April) of the actress, so, she has made some promises to herself that she will follow in the year ahead, and she believes it is the time for transformation.

