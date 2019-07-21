Anita Hassanandani’s funny dance will leave you in splits!

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani is a television superstar! The actress rose to fame with her performance as Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and as Vish in Naagin 3 and has a massive fan following.



She will soon be seen in dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her baliye and husband Rohit Reddy. Anita recently shared a post where you can see her dancing on a song from Judgementall Hai Kya. The movie is produced by her good friend and ace producer Ekta Kapoor.



She shared the video and captioned it saying, 'Haanjiiiiiii! I don’t know bout the ‘Nach’ but we sure got d ‘swag’. Don’t be judgemental bout the nach go mental bout the love!!! Watch all the fun tonight on #nachbaliye9 8pm @starplus @star.aniljha @banijayasia. And do watch #judgementalhaikya this 26th July in theatres near you! @ektaravikapoor @balajitelefilmslimited @shobha9168'.



Check out the post here.