Anita Hassanandani’s ‘SHY’ moment in Vietnam!

MUMBAI: Television’s most adorable couple Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are spending some quality time in Vietnam. Not only are they touring spectacular places but are also enjoying some amazing food there.

As she continues her journey as a tourist in the scenic location, Anita has also made sure to put up frequent pictures on her Instagram to share her joy while exploring the place. As she spent another day in Vietnam, she sat on the ropeway with Rohit and even enjoyed a good swim in a hot black swimsuit!

From her posts, it looks like she was shy about posing in the swimsuit. She asked her followers not to be mean to her in the comments.

Take a look at her Vietnam escapades.

Don’t Anita and Rohit give you wanderlust?