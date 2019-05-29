News

Anita Hassanandani’s sweet birthday wish for BFF Surbhi Jyoti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 May 2019 05:55 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti turns a year older today and her BFF Anita Hassanandani penned down a sweet message for her.

Anita took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the duo. Beside the photo, she wrote, “I have more pics with you than with Rohit.... clearly you are special. Love you cutie! Wish you a year full of happiness love and great work! Lost of love kisses hugssss! Happy Birthday @surbhijyoti.”

Take a look at her post right here:

Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani worked together in the popular supernatural show, Naagin 3. They share a great bond off screen and often hang out together. The duo is also spotted on vacations. Fans love how both the actresses share a great friendship.

We wish Surbhi a very happy birthday! 

Tags > Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Naagin 3, birthday, BFF, TV Show Actor, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan

past seven days