Anita Hassanandani’s sweet birthday wish for BFF Surbhi Jyoti

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti turns a year older today and her BFF Anita Hassanandani penned down a sweet message for her.

Anita took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the duo. Beside the photo, she wrote, “I have more pics with you than with Rohit.... clearly you are special. Love you cutie! Wish you a year full of happiness love and great work! Lost of love kisses hugssss! Happy Birthday @surbhijyoti.”

Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani worked together in the popular supernatural show, Naagin 3. They share a great bond off screen and often hang out together. The duo is also spotted on vacations. Fans love how both the actresses share a great friendship.

We wish Surbhi a very happy birthday!