Anita Hassanandani took a RICKSHAW RIDE on Mumbai streets, and ‘THIS’ is what happened...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jul 2019 03:54 PM

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani has come a long way in her career.

Currently impressing us with her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and gearing up to amaze her fans with her dance in Nach Baliye, Anita is not only a skilled artist but also very humble and grounded in her personal life. She is fun loving and jovial, which makes her the heart of her group of friends.

We have often seen Bollywood’s bhai Salman Khan taking a rickshaw tour, and there are also many celebrities who have opted to travel by train given the traffic congestion. While actors are more concerned about their celebrity status, here we have Anita Hassanandani taking a rickshaw ride.

What happened when she took a ride is that she had to admit that rickshaw rides have always been her favourite!



Way to go, Anita!

