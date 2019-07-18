Anita Hassanandani took a RICKSHAW RIDE on Mumbai streets, and ‘THIS’ is what happened...

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani has come a long way in her career.
Currently impressing us with her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and gearing up to amaze her fans with her dance in Nach Baliye, Anita is not only a skilled artist but also very humble and grounded in her personal life. She is
We have often seen Bollywood’s
What happened when she took a ride is that she had to admit that rickshaw rides have always been her
Way to go, Anita!
Who aced the bridal look in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?
Add new comment