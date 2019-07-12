Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia, Vishal Aditya Singh start the promotions of Nach Baliye 9 in STYLE

MUMBAI: The popular dance reality show Nach Baliye is soon set to return to the television screens with a new season and dance lovers are excited about the same. Season 9 is being produced by none other than Salman Khan. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show interesting. This season’s format has been spiced up. The season will star not just real life couples but also exes.

The show has been creating a lot of buzz for various reasons, right from bringing together ex-couples to the promotional strategies that have been implemented. The promotions of the show started yesterday, and it looks like the reports about all the big budget is indeed true as Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia and Vishal Aditya Singh have set out for the promotions in their car.

The actors looked stunning as they posed stylishly. Anita donned a grey jumpsuit, while Urvashi wore an animal print outfit. Vishal too looked stylish in his attire.

Take a look at the pictures right here.