News

Anita Hassanandani wonders what she is doing in Ye Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2019 06:54 PM

MUMBAI: Anita is one of the most successful stars on television and is doing exceptionally well for herself. She is seen on two big shows: Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3.

The actress became a household name with her performance as Shagun in Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The actress has a decent fan following and is quite active on her social media accounts.

The ace actress recently shared a photo where she is looking beautiful. She captioned it, ‘Shagun in the house!!! I don’t know how .... I don’t know whyyyyy..... but I am alive.’ Soes this mean that she is done playing the role?

Anita was not seen on the show for quite some time, as she was busy shooting for Naagin 3, and now, she will be juggling between both the shoots.

It’s good to see Anita back on the show after a long gap, and it will be interesting to see what twist she brings.

Tags > Anita Hassanandani, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 3, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

ABCD cast reunites on Dance +4

ABCD cast reunites on Dance +4
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aalesha
Aalesha
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days