Anita Hassanandani's London troubles

Actress Anita Hassanandani is in London to shoot an upcoming sequence of Yeh Hai Mohobbatein, and says she is missing her husband Rohit Reddy.

Rohit could not go to London to be with his wife due to prior work commitments.

"I'm missing my husband too much! I've spent my time shooting and shopping here in London," the actress expressed.

What do you think about Hassanandani?

The show, which features Anita in a prominent role, is aired on Star Plus. 

(Source: IANS)

