Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Anita to INSULT Pankti amidst her engagement ceremony in Tu Aashiqui

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2018 07:14 PM

Mumbai, January 22, 2018: Onscreen functions are incomplete without drama! Isn’t it?

Get ready to witness some high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes of Colors’ popular daily Tu Aashiqui (Guruodev Bhalla).

For the uninitiated, Ahaan (Ritvik Arora) and Pankti (Jannat Zubair) are all set to step into their new world by getting engaged. Meanwhile, there is an evil eye upon their happiness who is trying to ruin it for them.

She is none other than Pankti’s mom, Anita (Gauri Pradhan Tejwani) who is adamant on breaking their engagement.

Our source informs us that the viewers will get to witness some high voltage drama during the engagement ceremony of Ahaan and Pankti where she will reveal Pankti’s ugly truth out in the open. Ahaan’s family will learn the truth about Pankti that she was sold to someone and was living as his mistress.

Ahaan will be putting in much effort to stop Anita from ruining Pankti’s respect in front of all.

Quite a high voltage drama! Isn’t it?

We tried but couldn’t reach to the actors for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates on your favorite shows.

Tags > Colors tv, Tu Aashiqui, Guruodev Bhalla, Ritvik Arora, Jannat Zubair, Gauri Pradhan Tejwani,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
previous polls Click Here

past seven days