Anita to INSULT Pankti amidst her engagement ceremony in Tu Aashiqui

Mumbai, January 22, 2018: Onscreen functions are incomplete without drama! Isn’t it?

Get ready to witness some high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes of Colors’ popular daily Tu Aashiqui (Guruodev Bhalla).

For the uninitiated, Ahaan (Ritvik Arora) and Pankti (Jannat Zubair) are all set to step into their new world by getting engaged. Meanwhile, there is an evil eye upon their happiness who is trying to ruin it for them.

She is none other than Pankti’s mom, Anita (Gauri Pradhan Tejwani) who is adamant on breaking their engagement.

Our source informs us that the viewers will get to witness some high voltage drama during the engagement ceremony of Ahaan and Pankti where she will reveal Pankti’s ugly truth out in the open. Ahaan’s family will learn the truth about Pankti that she was sold to someone and was living as his mistress.

Ahaan will be putting in much effort to stop Anita from ruining Pankti’s respect in front of all.

Quite a high voltage drama! Isn’t it?

We tried but couldn’t reach to the actors for a comment.

