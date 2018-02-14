Home > Tv > Tv News
Anita Kanwal feels like homecoming on the sets of Yeh Rishta...

14 Feb 2018

Mumbai:After charming the audience with her dainty looks and superlative acting abilities, Anita Kanwal is back to woo the audience in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The 'Sasural Geenda Phool' actress was last seen in 'Gustakh Dil' (Life OK) and now that she is back on the silver screen, Anita was elated with the warm greeting producer Rajan Shahi and his team had to offer her.

Anita was greeted with a bunch of flowers as soon as she entered her makeup room and she took to social media to show her gratitude. She also mentioned that she felt like homecoming. Take a look at her post below:

An elated Anita shared, “I was very happy and touched to be greeted with a bouquet. My first scene of shooting for the show was also for a paani-puri sequence, which was special in its own way. Rajan and I share some great friendship and are old friends right from our days back then in Delhi.”

What do you think of Anita Kawal?

This shows the bond that Team Yeh Rishta...shares. We wish the entire team and Anita all the best with the new storyline! 

