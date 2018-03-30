'Anjaan' actor Gashmeer Mahajani turns tutor for Heena Parmar

Mumbai: Actress Heena Parmar, who portrays inspector Aditi in Discovery JEET's show Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit, gives credit to co-star Gashmeer Mahajani for her flawless performance in the show.

Heena said, "Gashmeer is a wonderful human being and a very helpful co-star. He has immense knowledge about the field and has helped me a lot in learning the right tricks for enacting the action scenes. He has been helping me in getting the right posture and position required for fight sequences besides teaching me how to handle a gun.”

