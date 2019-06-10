Anjaan to save Divya and Drishti’s family from Pishachini’s trap in Divya Drishti, Abhi learns about Rhea faking her fall in Kumkum Bhagya, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI:Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi learns about Rhea faking her fall

In the upcoming episode, Rhea comes out of her hiding place. Abhi learns about her entire plan. He is furious with her, while Prachi is saved from the allegation of pushing Rhea off the cliff.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Separation on the cards for Sameer and Naina

As seen, Sameer's acting career has already separated the couple. They do not share the relationship of a husband and wife. Now, in the upcoming episode, Naina hears some gossip about successful actors.

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: Rocky’s new look

In the upcoming episode, Rocky appears in the disguise of an old man. He is seen around RV and Happy and constantly keeps a watch on RV’s actions and game plan.

Nazar: Karan to learn about Mansi being a daayan

In the upcoming episode, Karan learns that his wife Mansi is a daayan. Hence, he locks himself and his child in a box. Ansh feels sad for Karan. Meanwhile, Piya is preparing for her exam. However, she has to take care of Aditya and is thus not able to study well. Soon, Ansh decides to take Aditya to a day care centre. Meanwhile, Mohena watches the child at the centre.

Divya Drishti: Anjaan to save Divya and Drishti’s family from Pishachini’s trap

In the upcoming episode,the family is taking Simran in an ambulance to the hospital. Soon, Pishachini plans her evil trap and put their lives in danger. Pishachini makes the family unconscious and is about to push the car in a deep trench. However, Anjaan saves the family. Divya and Drishti also come to catch Pishachini, but she disappears.