Hot Downloads

Naura
Naura
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Anjali Anand chosen over 900 actors for 'Dhhai Kilo Prem'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2017 12:33 PM

Anjali Anand, who is making her acting debut with the forthcoming TV show "Dhhai Kilo Prem", was selected for the role of Deepika over 900 actors.

The makers of the show were looking for an actor to play an oversized girl.

"We were tired of meeting so many candidates and had almost given up. While at a coffee shop, I spotted Anjali munching on a cake and looking at her, I was sure she will be my heroine," Sandiip Sickand, who has produced the show, said in a statement.

Sickand offered the role to Anjali, who didn't have any acting experience apart from having done a web series.

"I was excited to hear about the role. The audition too went well as per plan," Anjali said.

"Dhhai Kilo Prem", which will be aired on Star Plus starting from Monday, is an unusual story of two imperfect individuals -- Deepika and Piyush (Meherzan Mazda).

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Anjali Anand, TV actress, 900 actors, Dhhai Kilo Prem, TV show, Sandiip Sickand,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top