Anjali Anand shares a great equation with on-screen daughter

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Apr 2018

Mumbai: Actress Anjali Anand, known for the show Dhhai Kilo Prem, is enjoying playing an "extremely challenging and fun" mother on the small screen.

Anjali's character of Lovely Kaur is the wife of Sikander Singh Gill (Mohit Malik) and mother to their daughter, Amyra, in the show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

Anjali shared, “I am playing a negative character for the first time along with a mother to an eight-year-old. I have a great equation with my on-screen daughter. We have a good time playing on set, in between shots and have a lot of fun together.”

Is she okay playing a mother at this stage of her career?

Anjali said, "Character matters the most to me and this character is extremely challenging and fun at the same time."

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Anjali Anand, Star Plus, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Mohit Malik,

