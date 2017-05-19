Anjali and Simar to have a heated argument in Sasural Simar Ka

Good always win over evil!!!

Ardent followers of Colors’ long running popular show Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) have recently witnessed the same.

In the recent episodes, we have seen how Simar (Keerti Kelkar) has killed Kaal, and its now ousted from Piyush’s (Varun Sharma) body. Now when everything seems to be going well in the family, another trouble is set to unfold soon in the forthcoming tracks.

Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Anjali (Vaishali Takkar) and Simar will get into a heated argument as Simar would reveal Anjali’s truth to everyone that she is responsible for the wardrobe malfunction of her competitor in order to win the beauty pageant. Aghast with the same, Anjali will turn against Simar, and disown her as her mother.”

We could not reach to Vaishali for a comment.

How will Simar mend her relation with Anjali now?

Stay hooked for more updates.