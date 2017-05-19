Hot Downloads

Great conversations are a turn-on for me: Manoj Chandila

Tv News
Anjali and Simar to have a heated argument in Sasural Simar Ka

By TellychakkarTeam
19 May 2017 03:32 PM

Good always win over evil!!!

Ardent followers of Colors’ long running popular show Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) have recently witnessed the same.

In the recent episodes, we have seen how Simar (Keerti Kelkar) has killed Kaal, and its now ousted from Piyush’s (Varun Sharma) body. Now when everything seems to be going well in the family, another trouble is set to unfold soon in the forthcoming tracks.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Anjali (Vaishali Takkar) and Simar will get into a heated argument as Simar would reveal Anjali’s truth to everyone that she is responsible for the wardrobe malfunction of her competitor in order to win the beauty pageant. Aghast with the same, Anjali will turn against Simar, and disown her as her mother.”

How will Simar mend her relation with Anjali now?

