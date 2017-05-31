Hot Downloads

Tv News
News

Anjali and Vikram to get divorced in Sasural Simar Ka

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 May 2017 07:31 PM

High voltage drama is keeping viewers hooked to the ongoing episodes of Colors’ popular daily Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).

Life of Anjali (Vaishali Takkar), Vikram (Siddharth Shivpuri) and Tanvi (Sneha Shah) is going through a turmoil as we have seen that Anjali’s efforts to keep Vikram away from Tanvi have failed. 

Now, having no options left to succeed with her plan, Anjali will decide to give up on her relationship with Vikram.

And this calls for a high voltage divorce drama in the forthcoming episodes!!!

Our source informs us, “Anjali will now take divorce from Vikram, and she will get his house in alimony. Vikram and his family will have to leave the house. Anjali will be glad to get the house where she can live alone away from all the family drama. On the other hand, Vikram will hope that Anjali will learn a lesson once she starts living alone in the house.”

How far will Anjali’s go? Only time will tell.

We tried reaching out to Vaishali but she remained unavailable for comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates. 

