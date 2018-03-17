Home > Tv > Tv News
Anjali to get ‘kidnapped’ in Zindagi Ki Mehek

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Mar 2018 07:09 PM

Mumbai: TellyChakkar was the first one to bring to its readers the news about Aanchal Khurana making a dhamakedar entry in Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia). She will be seen as Anjali, Karuna’s daughter.

The viewers are already in love with the show because of the content it churns and for those who have been waiting for what Zindagi Ki Mehek will bring to its plate after her entry, here’s a piece of news which will get the audience excited.

Shaurya (Karan Vohra) will soon find out that Anjali is his sister and that she was living in an NGO all these years.

Now, in the coming episodes, some goons will kidnap Anjali. When Shaurya will discover the same, he will trace her down and will after a drama galore, Shaurya will come to the victims rescue.

Not only that, Shaurya will show acceptance and will ask Anjali to live with him and the family in the Khanna mansion.

With the family re-uniting, there sure are some interesting twists being planned by the creatives of the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar to know the latest updates on your favourite shows.

