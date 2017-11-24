Anjali to introduce her boyfriend to Bhardwaj family in Sasural Simar Ka

The ongoing family drama on Colors’ popular daily Sasural Simar Ka is keeping the viewers hooked to the series with its interesting twists and turns.

We hear that, the upcoming episodes of the series, has a lot more drama to unfold.

Our source informs us, “In the forthcoming episodes of the show, Anjali (Vaishali Takkar) will learn about Bhardwaj family’s motive to get her married. Later on, Anjali will reveal to everyone that she is in love and will then introduce Sahil (Aman Gandhi) as her fake boyfriend who later turn out to be the guy who had blackmailed Sanjana (Krissan Barretto) earlier.”

Now, after learning the truth about Sahil, Sanjana will be on a verge to expose him.

Will Sanjana be able to expose Sahil? Will Anjali’s lies come out in open?

Well, that would be interesting for the viewers to watch out for.

We tried reaching out to Vaishali but she remained busy shooting.

Keep reading this space for more updates.