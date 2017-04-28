Hot Downloads

Anjali-Meherzan's rain dance to add romance in Dhhai Kilo Prem

By TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Apr 2017

These days a lot of TV shows have started taking inspiration from Bollywood movies & started recreating iconic songs for television audiences. Debutant television actress Anjali Anand & Meherzan Mazda who are seen in Star Plus’ Dhhai Kilo Prem will be doing the same for their show.

The unique duo will be seen recreating the famous rain song – Cham Cham from Baaghi in an upcoming episode. Elaborating more on the same, Anjali Anand added, ‘‘Yes, we will be recreating the song Cham Cham from Baaghi in our show too. I enjoyed shooting for this dance sequence majorly because of the entire rainy atmosphere, I am quite dramatic & filmy in life. So for this particular act, I just had to be myself. It was a tough task to recreate the magic like Shraddha Kapoorand Tiger Shroff created on silver screen, but both Meherzan and I tried our best.”

Dhhai Kilo Prem, is a story about two imperfect individuals who are plump but extremely different from each other.

Let’s hope Anjali and Meherzan are able to recreate the magic like the original song on our TV screens!

