Anjali to MURDER Deep in Ishq Mein Marjawan, Soumya to SLAP Harman in Shakti, Aditya to DIE in Bepannah, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: How excited are you to know the next big twist in your favourite television show? Some dramatic situations are in store for you! Read on!

Naina becomes the sports captain in Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon

Naina decides to form a sports team in college so that they can compete at inter-college competitions. She becomes the captain.

Soumya to SLAP Harman in Colors’ Shakti

We recently reported that Soumya and Harman would experience memory loss. As they are admitted in the hospital and trying to find their identities, Harman is frustrated and tries to hurt himself by banging his head on the wall. Soumya tries to stop him and even slaps him.

Luv watches Bitti changing her clothes in &TV’s Bitti Business Wali

&TV show Bitti Business Wali will see Luv sneaking up to Bitti’s room and watching her changing her clothes. She sees him watching her and shouts at him in anger. Mahi then steps in to save his brother and Bitti decides to go back home. Here, she also learns the truth that Mahi has only six months to live.

Anjali to MURDER Deep in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan?

Colors’ murder mystery Ishq Mein Marjawan will soon see Anjali learning about Malik being Deep. Hence, she breaks her relationship with Virat. If reports are to be believed, there will also be a high-voltage dramatic sequence where Anjali chains Deep and throws him into a pool in order to kill him.

Aditya to DIE in Colors’ Bepannah?

Bepannah will soon witness a track where Aditya and Waseem are concerned about Zoya and rush to rescue her. Soon, a goon catches hold of Zoya and tries to slit her throat. Aditya turns into her knight in shining armour. In a bid to save her, he gets injured. A goon attacks Zoya by throwing a brick at her and Aditya come in between them to save her.