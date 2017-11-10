There are no second thoughts that Sasural Simar Ka on Colors has seen a lot which has become tedious for the viewers to watch. From a dramatic show based on kitchen politics, the show has gone on to project a mind-numbing storyline which makes us assume that it either appeals to the masses that have come to face with paranormal or for comical reasons!

Anyway -

In the upcoming episodes, Roshni (Nikki Sharma) will be held responsible for theft by Mataji (Jayati Bhatia). The former will doubt that Anjali (Vaishali Thakkar) has a hand behind this and will caution her to watch her moves else she will be exposed.

Wondering what is this drama all about?

(Also Read: Sanjana to put Sameer’s clothes on fire in Sasural Simar Ka!)

Well, our credible sources inform us, “Anjali has taken form of Mataji and has blamed Roshni for robbing jewellery. The reason behind the accusation is to destroy her completely.

Roshni does not know that Anjali has taken Mataji’s form however; she has a strong doubt that Anjali has a hand behind the happening. Roshni will hence warn Anjali .”

Keep a tab on TellyChakkar for more such updates