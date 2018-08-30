News

Anjor caught red-handed in Colors’ Udaan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2018 06:41 PM

MUMBAI: Post the leap, Colors’ Udaan (Guroudev Bhalla Productions) has been keeping viewers engaged with high-end drama.

In the upcoming episodes too, audiences will witness some huge revelations and twists.

As per the plot, Anjor learns about Imli’s (Vidhi Pandya) true colours. Imli tries to kill Sugna by hanging her from the ceiling to threaten Anjor to never go against her and never speak about education. Anjor promises her that she will not. Later, Imli asks Anjor to steal a pen that contains all the evidence recorded against Ghumaan.

In the haveli, Madhuri and Garima try to reveal Ghumaan’s reality to Vatsala, but Mahendra catches them and Ghumaan decides to punish them.

(Also Read: ‘If he is pointing at me, then he is insulting the entire fraternity’: Krrip lambasts; ‘Who is he’, Mohammad retorts)

Anjor is caught red-handed trying to steal the pen from Chakor’s house, and the latter thinks that all this has been planned by Ghumaan.

Tags > Guroudev Bhalla Productions, Colors tv, Vidhi Pandya, Meera Deosthale, Vijendra Kumeria, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Naira-Kartik turn Radha-Krishna in Yeh Rishta...

Naira-Kartik turn Radha-Krishna in Yeh Rishta...
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Manish Naggdev
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days