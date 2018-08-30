Anjor caught red-handed in Colors’ Udaan

MUMBAI: Post the leap, Colors’ Udaan (Guroudev Bhalla Productions) has been keeping viewers engaged with high-end drama.

In the upcoming episodes too, audiences will witness some huge revelations and twists.

As per the plot, Anjor learns about Imli’s (Vidhi Pandya) true colours. Imli tries to kill Sugna by hanging her from the ceiling to threaten Anjor to never go against her and never speak about education. Anjor promises her that she will not. Later, Imli asks Anjor to steal a pen that contains all the evidence recorded against Ghumaan.

In the haveli, Madhuri and Garima try to reveal Ghumaan’s reality to Vatsala, but Mahendra catches them and Ghumaan decides to punish them.

(Also Read: ‘If he is pointing at me, then he is insulting the entire fraternity’: Krrip lambasts; ‘Who is he’, Mohammad retorts)

Anjor is caught red-handed trying to steal the pen from Chakor’s house, and the latter thinks that all this has been planned by Ghumaan.