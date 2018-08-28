News

Anjum Fakih finds inspiration in Divyanka Tripathi

MUMBAI: Don’t we all draw inspiration from someone? Any guesses on who inspires talented actress Anjum Fakih?

The hardworking Anjum, who is currently playing the parallel lead in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, draws inspiration from none other than TV’s most popular actress Divyanka Tripathi.

Anjum shared a post on Instagram where she mentioned that she happens to be a big fan of her and that Divyanka motivates her all the time. Take a look!

What an amazing fan moment!

