Anjum Fakih REACTS on her viral smoking video

DhariniSanghavi's picture
By DhariniSanghavi
23 Jan 2019 05:41 PM

MUMBAI: Despite all that we know about the toll that smoking can have on the body, some actors and actresses prefer lighting up and puffing away.

Recently, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya captured a video of her co-star Anjum Fakih in which she asked her to quit smoking. Later, she uploaded the clips on her Instagram profile. However, the video has now gone viral, and Anjum has been facing negative feedback from her fans.

When we asked Anjum about the video, she replied, ‘Shraddha and I share a very warm equation off-screen, and she uploaded the video in jest. The intention was to not hurt anybody’s sentiments. I have always been an independent woman, who believes in the power of making her own choices in life, and I take responsibility for all my actions. However, I do not promote smoking and would not encourage people to take it up either.’

We hope Anjum takes her on-screen sister’s advice and quits smoking!

