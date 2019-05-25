News

Ankit Bathla bags Eros Now’s Quickie My name is Sheela

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
25 May 2019 12:02 PM

MUMBAITellyChakkar is back with some interesting news from the digital world.

We recently reported about Karwaan fame Donna Munshi bagging an upcoming web-series titled Babes and Bitches (read here: ).

We also reported about Abuzz Productions coming up with their next

(Read here: Makers of The Investigation to come up with their next).

Now, the latest update is that television actor Ankit Bathla will be seen in a pivotal role in the project titled My Name Is Sheela.

The project also stars Marathi actress Smita Tambe in an important role.

We couldn’t connect with Ankit for his comment.

