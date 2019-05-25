Ankit Bathla bags Eros Now’s Quickie My name is Sheela

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting news from the digital world.

We recently reported about Karwaan fame Donna Munshi bagging an upcoming web-series titled Babes and Bitches (read here: ).



We also reported about Abuzz Productions coming up with their next

(Read here: Makers of The Investigation to come up with their next).



Now, the latest update is that television actor Ankit Bathla will be seen in a pivotal role in the project titled My Name Is Sheela.



The project also stars Marathi actress Smita Tambe in an important role.



We couldn’t connect with Ankit for his comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.