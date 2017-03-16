Ankit Bathla gets back to ‘working’ on himself...

Actor Ankit Bathla is stylish, good-looking and fit to the core!!

Ankit who enjoyed playing Dhruv in Colors’ Thapki Pyar Ki feels that creativity has no boundaries. “As an actor, I will always want to experiment; hence I am open to all kinds of characters. Though my mind always tells me that a negative role holds more potential, it is the positive role that I like doing. And to get a mix of both with Thapki was a blessing in disguise for me.”

Ankit is passionate towards dancing and will also want to test his nerves and limits. “Hence I am open to reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi,” he avers.

The actor was recently in Delhi to judge Mr. And Ms. Delhi 2017. As of now, he is back again to working on himself. “I will credit my stylist Sharad Raghav for giving me a status amongst my fans to be known as a stylish actor. I believe in experimenting with looks and styles. Now that I am free, I have started being regular to the gym. My friends are amazed to know that a foodie like me is actually taking care of his diet. Being fit is important for everyone and if the character demands, the physique is also important,” he explains.

Last but not the least, Ankit thanked his fans for being a constant support in his journey in Thapki Pyar Ki. “I look forward to more of love from you all for my next projects.”

All the best, Ankit!!